Highbridge Capital Management LLC Invests $97,000 in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAAW)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAAW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 412,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.
Target Global Acquisition I Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TGAAW opened at $0.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.16. Target Global Acquisition I Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.49.
Target Global Acquisition I Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Target Global Acquisition I (TGAAW)
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for Target Global Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Global Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.