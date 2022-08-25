Highbridge Capital Management LLC Invests $97,000 in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAAW)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAAW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 412,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Target Global Acquisition I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TGAAW opened at $0.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.16. Target Global Acquisition I Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.49.

Get Target Global Acquisition I alerts:

Target Global Acquisition I Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Target Global Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Global Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.