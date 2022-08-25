Highbridge Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAYW)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAYW – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,457 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75.

Get Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRAYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.