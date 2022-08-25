Highbridge Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAYW)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAYW – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,457 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance
Shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (DRAYW)
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRAYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAYW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.