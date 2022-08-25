Highbridge Capital Management LLC Sells 2,757,672 Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,757,672 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BigBear.ai were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth about $39,142,000. 48.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBAI stock opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average is $6.10. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

