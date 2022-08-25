Honest (HNST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $970,557.46

Honest (HNST) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Honest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. Honest has a total market capitalization of $970,557.46 and $21,803.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Honest has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004608 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001600 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002145 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00763459 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016044 BTC.
Honest Coin Profile
Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi.
Buying and Selling Honest
