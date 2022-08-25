Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Announces Dividend of $0.10

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0968 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 35.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Hugoton Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Hugoton Royalty Trust Stock Down 4.6 %
Shares of HGTXU stock opened at $3.10 on Thursday. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $3.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31.
About Hugoton Royalty Trust
