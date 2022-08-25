Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Hunting’s previous dividend of $0.04. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Hunting Trading Up 16.8 %

Shares of HTG stock opened at GBX 264 ($3.19) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £435.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 223.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 270.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Hunting has a 1-year low of GBX 142.80 ($1.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 356.50 ($4.31).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HTG shares. Berenberg Bank raised Hunting to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 275 ($3.32) in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Hunting from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 400 ($4.83) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Hunting to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 300 ($3.62) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.35) price objective on shares of Hunting in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hunting from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 270 ($3.26) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hunting currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 300.83 ($3.64).

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

