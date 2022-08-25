Ian Cloke Acquires 64,177 Shares of Afentra plc (LON:AET) Stock

Afentra plc (LON:AET – Get Rating) insider Ian Cloke purchased 64,177 shares of Afentra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £19,894.87 ($24,039.23).

Shares of LON AET opened at GBX 31.50 ($0.38) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 50.55, a quick ratio of 50.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of £69.32 million and a P/E ratio of -16.58. Afentra plc has a 12 month low of GBX 14.55 ($0.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 32.90 ($0.40). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 17.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.49.

Afentra PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

