Ian Cloke Acquires 64,177 Shares of Afentra plc (LON:AET) Stock

Afentra plc (LON:AET – Get Rating) insider Ian Cloke purchased 64,177 shares of Afentra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £19,894.87 ($24,039.23).
Afentra Stock Performance
Shares of LON AET opened at GBX 31.50 ($0.38) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 50.55, a quick ratio of 50.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of £69.32 million and a P/E ratio of -16.58. Afentra plc has a 12 month low of GBX 14.55 ($0.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 32.90 ($0.40). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 17.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.49.
About Afentra
See Also
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for Afentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.