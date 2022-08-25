Insider Buying: On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) Insider Buys 1,530,141 Shares of Stock

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Rating) insider Simon Cooper acquired 1,530,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £1,989,183.30 ($2,403,556.43).

LON OTB opened at GBX 125 ($1.51) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 129.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 197.34. On the Beach Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 100 ($1.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 402 ($4.86). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of £207.81 million and a P/E ratio of -11.26.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.04) price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

