Insider Buying: Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) Director Ellen Desanctis purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $119,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Plains GP Stock Up 2.2 %

PAGP stock opened at $12.86 on Thursday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average is $11.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.71.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $16.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Plains GP

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 570,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after acquiring an additional 64,158 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Plains GP by 7.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 436,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Plains GP by 2.6% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 635,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,359,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Plains GP by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 68,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

