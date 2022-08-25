Insider Selling: Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) EVP Sells $126,875.00 in Stock

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $126,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PGC opened at $34.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $27.71 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.43.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

