Insider Selling: TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Director Sells 6,300 Shares of Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) Director Martin J. Cohen sold 6,300 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $93,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,464. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
TFS Financial Stock Up 0.2 %
TFSL opened at $14.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.79 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. TFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $20.50.
TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $76.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFS Financial
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th.
TFS Financial Company Profile
TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TFS Financial (TFSL)
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.