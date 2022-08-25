Insider Selling: TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Director Sells 6,300 Shares of Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) Director Martin J. Cohen sold 6,300 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $93,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,464. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

TFS Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

TFSL opened at $14.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.79 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. TFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $76.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFS Financial

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 11,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 8.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 181.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Featured Articles

