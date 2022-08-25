Insider Selling: The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Insider Sells 7,403 Shares of Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) insider Jessica Warren sold 7,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $27,687.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 606,094 shares in the company, valued at $2,266,791.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

HNST stock opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.16.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $78.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.74 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 22.48% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HNST shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honest from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HNST. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Honest in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Honest by 272.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 33,737 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honest by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Honest by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 45,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Honest by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

