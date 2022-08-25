Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given New $585.00 Price Target at Barclays

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $580.00 to $585.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $575.44.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $465.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $425.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.71. Intuit has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $131.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,525,279,000 after purchasing an additional 919,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,572,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,489 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,841,392,000 after purchasing an additional 575,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,739,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,644,964,000 after purchasing an additional 210,562 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,158,032,000 after purchasing an additional 336,690 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

