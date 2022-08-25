Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) versus NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Critical Review

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Rating) and NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Inventiva and NeuBase Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inventiva N/A N/A N/A NeuBase Therapeutics N/A -78.30% -63.26%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inventiva and NeuBase Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inventiva $4.96 million 38.40 -$58.72 million N/A N/A NeuBase Therapeutics N/A N/A -$25.41 million ($1.01) -0.74

Risk & Volatility

NeuBase Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inventiva.

Inventiva has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuBase Therapeutics has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Inventiva shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of NeuBase Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of NeuBase Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Inventiva and NeuBase Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inventiva 0 0 1 0 3.00 NeuBase Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Inventiva presently has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 801.31%. NeuBase Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,037.43%. Given NeuBase Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NeuBase Therapeutics is more favorable than Inventiva.

Summary

NeuBase Therapeutics beats Inventiva on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inventiva

Inventiva S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of MPS VI subtype disease. In addition, it has a pipeline of earlier stage programs in oncology and other diseases. The company has strategic collaboration with AbbVie for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH for developing new treatments for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Inventiva S.A. was founded in 2011 and is based in Daix, France.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc., a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications. Its lead programs include NT0100, a PATrOL enabled anti-gene for Huntington's disease; NT0200, a PATrOL enabled anti-gene for myotonic dystrophy type 1; NT0300, a PATrOL-enabled therapeutic treatment to target the mutated KRAS gene. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

