Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,012 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $29,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:RWJ opened at $115.75 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $99.59 and a 1-year high of $131.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.08.

