Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Fluor (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 20,676 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 834% compared to the average daily volume of 2,213 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 29,157 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,339,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,960,000 after acquiring an additional 414,337 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fluor by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 15,804 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on Fluor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

NYSE FLR opened at $27.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.58. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

