Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 95.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the first quarter worth $235,000. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 7,500 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $350,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,614.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,933 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $45.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.95. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $174.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.46 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

