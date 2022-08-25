iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stake Cut by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 663,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,226 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $29,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.5% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 8,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,068,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,260,000 after buying an additional 21,685 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 62,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Amia Capital LLP increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 75.0% in the first quarter. Amia Capital LLP now owns 350,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,803,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $39.75 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $53.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

