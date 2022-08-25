iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $35,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $239.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.91. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $209.16 and a 12-month high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.