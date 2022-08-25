iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,655 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $36,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 259,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,610,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 20,964 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $45.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.72. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $49.31.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.