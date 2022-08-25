ITT (NYSE:ITT) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ITT. Cowen dropped their price target on ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America downgraded ITT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $113.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ITT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITT presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.20.

NYSE:ITT opened at $77.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.47. ITT has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.15.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $733.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.19 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.01%. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ITT will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.63%.

In related news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $262,731.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,382,440.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 82.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Creative Planning increased its position in ITT by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ITT by 6.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

