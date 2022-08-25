Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Holdings Lowered by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

JKHY stock opened at $200.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.50 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.29.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

