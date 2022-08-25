Jason Cole Sells 14,194 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Stock

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) insider Jason Cole sold 14,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $78,492.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,189.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jason Cole also recently made the following trade(s):

Get bluebird bio alerts:

On Thursday, August 4th, Jason Cole sold 7,448 shares of bluebird bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $32,696.72.

bluebird bio Trading Up 7.0 %

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.67. bluebird bio, Inc. has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $25.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.02. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 2,141.34% and a negative return on equity of 130.19%. The business had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLUE shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.08.

About bluebird bio

(Get Rating)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.