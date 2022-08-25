Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,538 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,346 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

TPH opened at $17.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.95. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.10 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TPH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

