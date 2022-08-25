JinkoSolar (JKS) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 26th. Analysts expect JinkoSolar to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
JinkoSolar Price Performance
JKS opened at $57.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. JinkoSolar has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $76.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 65.56 and a beta of 0.67.
JinkoSolar announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 6th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JinkoSolar
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.
About JinkoSolar
JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JinkoSolar (JKS)
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.