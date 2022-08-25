Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Grant Street Asset Management Inc.

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.3% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $165.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.59. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

