Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Lowered by Westchester Capital Management Inc.

Westchester Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 3.1% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 30.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 75,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,365,000 after buying an additional 17,743 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,644,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 80,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,289,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.58 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $435.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.23 and its 200-day moving average is $174.42.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

