JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR) Trading 0.3% Higher

JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.01 and last traded at $56.01. 73 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.84.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR – Get Rating) by 5,100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.10% of JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF worth $25,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

