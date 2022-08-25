JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €4.10 Price Target

Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €4.10 ($4.18) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 33.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UN01. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($24.49) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.50 ($20.92) price target on Uniper in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.50 ($4.59) price target on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of UN01 opened at €6.15 ($6.27) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €10.58 and a 200 day moving average of €20.42. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of -0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50. Uniper has a 52-week low of €5.64 ($5.76) and a 52-week high of €42.45 ($43.32).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

