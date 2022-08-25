JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 1,008,022 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,509,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008,022 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.49% of Manulife Financial worth $203,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MFC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Manulife Financial by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 148,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 49,795 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Manulife Financial by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 177,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 23,198 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Manulife Financial by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 325,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 34,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 14,155 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

MFC stock opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average is $19.10. The company has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.17. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $22.19.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

