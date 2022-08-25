JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$63.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.24% from the stock’s current price.

EMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Emera from C$66.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Emera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$65.00 to C$68.99 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$66.00.

Emera Price Performance

TSE:EMA opened at C$61.62 on Tuesday. Emera has a 52 week low of C$56.87 and a 52 week high of C$65.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.38 billion and a PE ratio of 29.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$60.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$61.34.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

