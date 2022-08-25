JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,225,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 611,542 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.27% of Dominion Energy worth $189,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 23,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $84.31 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.73. The company has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on D. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.29.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

