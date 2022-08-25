JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,574,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,399 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.11% of Genuine Parts worth $198,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GPC opened at $157.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $161.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.37%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading

