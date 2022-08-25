JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,062,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 120,432 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.55% of EastGroup Properties worth $215,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 3.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 7.2% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EGP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 target price on EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.70.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $169.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.62. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.33 and a 12-month high of $229.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.60%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

