JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 770 ($9.30) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 13.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 940 ($11.36) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 925 ($11.18) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,175 ($14.20) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.08) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hargreaves Lansdown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,052.67 ($12.72).

Shares of HL opened at GBX 887.20 ($10.72) on Thursday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,603 ($19.37). The company has a market capitalization of £4.21 billion and a PE ratio of 1,928.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 846.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 948.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

