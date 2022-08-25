Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 4,988 Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 143.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,295,000 after purchasing an additional 123,755 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 14,971 shares in the last quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.0% during the first quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 115,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,367,000 after acquiring an additional 35,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Insider Transactions at Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $160,098.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Shawn Christopher Leska sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $189,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,600.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $160,098.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RGR stock opened at $55.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.06 and a 200-day moving average of $66.49. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.26 and a 12-month high of $81.72. The company has a market capitalization of $969.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.44.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 26.90%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.