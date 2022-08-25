Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Movado Group by 35.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 621,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,602,000 after acquiring an additional 164,228 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Movado Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,049,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,988,000 after purchasing an additional 44,638 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Movado Group by 50.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 119,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 40,128 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 257,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after acquiring an additional 33,014 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Movado Group in the first quarter worth $1,015,000. 65.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Movado Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MOV opened at $33.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.15. Movado Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $48.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.70 and a 200 day moving average of $35.55.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $163.42 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Movado Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.