Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,351,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,906,000 after buying an additional 368,677 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 446,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 339,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,553,000 after acquiring an additional 15,895 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 121.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,201,000 after acquiring an additional 174,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 306,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,330,000 after acquiring an additional 15,997 shares during the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northwest Natural news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $76,423.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $59,099.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,675 shares in the company, valued at $6,590,397. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $76,423.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Northwest Natural Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on NWN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.60.

NWN opened at $49.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1 year low of $43.07 and a 1 year high of $57.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.45.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $194.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.51%.

Northwest Natural Profile

(Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.