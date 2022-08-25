Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in ViewRay during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ViewRay during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. NexWave Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ViewRay during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ViewRay by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in ViewRay by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRAY. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ViewRay from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of ViewRay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

ViewRay Stock Performance

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay stock opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ViewRay, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The company has a market cap of $673.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.33.

(Get Rating)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

