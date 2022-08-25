Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 33,600 Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLX. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in RLX Technology by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 381,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 111,343 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 22,416 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 80,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 99,696 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,443,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,429,000 after purchasing an additional 427,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:RLX opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12. RLX Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $7.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of -1.20.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

