Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 27,597 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,597 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,926,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,142,000 after acquiring an additional 774,065 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,702,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,819,000 after acquiring an additional 611,877 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,402,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,060,000 after acquiring an additional 810,866 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Amcor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,223,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,880,000 after acquiring an additional 378,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,271,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,361,000 after acquiring an additional 909,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Macquarie lowered shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.10.

Insider Transactions at Amcor

Amcor Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $440,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

