Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 409 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $613.32.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $463.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $455.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $491.81. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $375.87 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.09 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

