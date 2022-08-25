Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes $289,000 Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,304 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of ANI Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,759 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after buying an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,807 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on ANIP shares. TheStreet upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $36.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.62. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $60.23.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $73.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $195,449.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,691.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP James G. Marken sold 12,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $477,593.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,030.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $195,449.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,691.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.