Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 53,453 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 24,770 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 724,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,813,000 after buying an additional 11,215 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.85.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $15.30 on Thursday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.35.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.09. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 124,571.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,743,266.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $351,780. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

