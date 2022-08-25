Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RITM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 311.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 207.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 603.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

RITM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lowered Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Rithm Capital to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

NYSE:RITM opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.68. Rithm Capital Corporation has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corporation will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.25%.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

