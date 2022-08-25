Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 90.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,783 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atkore by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 41,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Atkore by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atkore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Atkore by 1,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Atkore by 684.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total value of $2,373,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,367.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $88.68 on Thursday. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.04 and a 52 week high of $123.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.27.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.85. Atkore had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 90.18%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATKR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

