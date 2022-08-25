Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,103,021,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,656 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,607,000 after acquiring an additional 643,392 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,439,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 22,481.7% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 451,208 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $194.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $102.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.08 and a 1-year high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.