Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 197,404 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.60% of Kaman worth $31,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 38.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaman in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaman in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 6.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 3,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $129,448.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Stock Up 2.0 %

Kaman Dividend Announcement

KAMN stock opened at $33.63 on Thursday. Kaman Co. has a 12-month low of $27.94 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $940.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Kaman’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kaman in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Kaman from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Kaman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

Further Reading

