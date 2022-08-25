Kathy Card Beckles Sells 429 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $85,838.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,949.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.1 %

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $194.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.30.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 298,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,266,000 after purchasing an additional 106,986 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 53,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,591,000 after buying an additional 47,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.18.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

