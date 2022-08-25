KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stake Lifted by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.16% of KB Home worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in KB Home by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 337,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after buying an additional 45,172 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at $647,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KBH opened at $30.26 on Thursday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.63.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.35. KB Home had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.22%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KBH. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of KB Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.23.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

